New govt website on use of medical cannabis
Thailand
General

New govt website on use of medical cannabis

published : 12 Dec 2019 at 10:14

writer: Post Reporters

(Image: © O'Dea at Wikimedia Commons)
(Image: © O'Dea at Wikimedia Commons)

The Public Health Ministry is launching a website designed to provide information about the use of medical cannabis for public reference.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday the website (www.medicalcannabis.go.th) would provide a comprehensive source of information about medical cannabis, covering topics ranging from cultivation to safe consumption methods. 

"To make it easier for everyone to understand, every piece of information published on the website has been simplified and is supported by reliable sources," he said.

The website was still not working on Thursday morning.

