Singaporean family found unconscious from gas leak

The Singaporean tourist receives first aid after passing out in a gas-leaking room on Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun province on Wednesday night. (Photo by Soonthorn Khongwarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: A Singaporean couple and their young son have been rushed to hospital after a friend found them unconscious in their room at a Phu Thap Boek resort.

The incident happened at a resort on Phu Thap Boek in tambon Wang Ban of Lom Kao district at about 9pm on Wednesday.

Witnesses said the family with a 10-year-old son checked in at the resort, the name of which was withheld, at 6pm. The cold weather prompted them to turn on the gas-fired water heater in their room before taking a bath.

Later, a friend knocked on their door to invite them to dinner and found the three family members unconscious because of a gas leak from the heater.

The three were taken to a baht bus down the mountain to the Ban Doi Nam Phiangdin national park unit where rescue workers gave them first aid and oxygen. An ambulance then took them to Somdet Phra Yupharat Lom Kao Hospital.

The Singaporean woman recovered first while two other family members were still under close watch as of Thursday afternoon.