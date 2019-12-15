Fishing boat crewman missing off Samui

A Royal Thai Navy plane joins a search for Supinyo Chanprasong, a fishing boat crew member plunging into the sea off Koh Samui. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A search involving ships and aircraft of the 2nd Naval Area has been launched for a fishing boat crew member who plunged into the sea off the district island of Samui and went missing late on Saturday night, according to a local media report.

According to a preliminary investigation, at about 10.20pm Supinyo Chanprasong, about 32-35 years of age, walked to the rear of the vessel, probably to urinate, and then disappeared. The fishing boat, Sor Choksappaisal, was about 8 nautical miles northeast of the Ang Thong archipelago at the time.

It was believed the native of Don Sak district, who was not wearing a life jacket, lost consciousness and plunged into the sea. The weather was calm at the time.

Supinyo was one of five crewmen on the fishing boat.

On receiving a report of the incident, governor Wichwut Jinto instructed officials of the Samui marine office and marine police to coordinate with the 2nd Naval Area command and fishing boats in the area to conduct a search.

In response, Rear Admiral Samroeng Chanso, commander of the 2nd Naval Area, ordered the deployment of naval vessels and aircraft to join the search.