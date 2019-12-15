12 year-old 'Milk' wins drone racing title again

Wanraya Wannapong, 12, poses with a Thai flag after defending her drone racing crown in Ningbo, China, on Saturday. (World Air Sports Federation photo)

Wanraya "Milk" Wannapong continued her mastery in drone racing by retaining the crown in a world competition in China.

The 12-year-old won the women's race organised by the World Air Sports Federation (FAI) on Saturday, beating her older South Korean and American competitors in the competition held outside Ningbo, a city in Zhejiang province about 150km south of Shanghai.

"She successfully defended her title to finish ahead of Korean Siyun Park, 15, and Ten Ma, 34, of the USA," the organisers said on a message posted on its Facebook account on Sunday.

Milk stunned the world last year when -- at age 11 -- she became the youngest drone racing champion in the contest in Shenzhen.

This year, South Korean drone racers dominated the event with wins in the overall, junior and team categories.

Markus Haggeney, the FAI acting secretary general, praised them all, but had special words for the young girl from Thailand..

“Congratulations to all the medallists, particularly the Korean team on claiming gold medals in a total of three categories, and the impressive young Thai pilot Wanraya Wannapong, who is now an FAI World Champion for the second time at just 12 years old," he said.

The competition drew 112 participants this year.