Police hunt 'Jack the ripper' over Khon Kaen murder

An undated photo shows Somkid Pumpuang, the man dubbed "Jack the Ripper of Thailand", who is wanted for allegedly murdering a woman in Kranuan district of Khon Kaen province on Sunday.

Police are going after a man known as "Jack the Ripper of Thailand" who was suspected of killing a woman in Khon Kaen seven months after being released from jail.

Investigators of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) joined Khon Kaen police on the hunt for Somkid Pumpuang, 55. He was the prime suspect in the murder of Rassami Mulichan, 51 at her house in Kranuan district on Sunday.

CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop Bhuridet said the CSD police will support local police in the operation.

A source at the Provincial Police Region 4 Office said Kranuan police had received an arrest warrant for the man for murder.

Rassami was found dead in her house with clear adhesive tapes around her neck and her ankles were tied with a mobile phone charging cable. The case was reported to police on Sunday night.

One of her neighbours told police on Monday he saw a man coming to stay with Rassami on Dec 2 and heard the two quarrel on Sunday.

Police showed them his pictures, and evidence, including mobile phones found in the house, pointed to Somkid as the alleged killer.

He was a convicted serial killer murdering at least five women — a singer and four masseuses — in 2005 before being arrested in the same year. Somkid was later sentenced to life in prison. Over the years, his jail term was reduced to 14 years and he walked free in May this year.

The victims died in a similar pattern. He had sex with them and then either strangled or drowned them and took their valuables.

The man is a native of Huai Yot district of Trang province. It is unknown why he was in Khon Kaen after he was freed.