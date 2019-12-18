Drought declared across 11 provinces

Thailand is facing a drought after emergency measures were ordered in 54 districts in 11 provinces, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Monton Sudprasert, director-general of the department, said that a drought has been declared in Chiang Rai, Nan, Nakhon Phanom, Maha Sarakham, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Buri Ram, Kalasin, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao and Phetchabun.

Mr Monton said the department has ordered local officials to provide people in those drought areas with water trucks while soldiers will be enlisted to help carry water to locals who need it.

"Additionally, the department has also reached out to provincial administrations to survey water resources and estimate how whether provisions will be sufficient for each village, both in terms of personal consumption and agricultural use. It will also ask them to designate areas where water will be dispensed," he said.

He said the drought in 54 districts spans 314 tambons and almost 3,000 villages.

The department also announced that dams in nine provinces -- Chiang Mai, Uthai Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri and Chachoengsao -- have fallen to less than 30% of their total combined capacity.

On social media, the Facebook page of a municipal official of Pattaya in Chon Buri province shared a photo of Mabprachan reservoir in tambon Pong of Bang Lamung district which has dried up.

The Facebook page of the Provincial Waterworks Authority of Lop Buri also shared pictures highlighting an irrigation canal in the province where the water level is so low that people can cross to the other side on foot.

Some commented that the canal may also have been drained due to some farmers diverting water into their rice paddies.