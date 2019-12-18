Families of 3 slain men to file charges against soldiers

The bodies of the three men shot dead "by mistake" by soldiers on Tawae mountain in Narathiwat on Monday lie in rest at their local mosque in Ra-ngag district on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdullah Benjakat)

์NARATHIWAT: The families of three men shot dead "by mistake" by security forces in Ra-ngae district on Monday are seeking help in filing charges against the soldiers who killed their loved ones.

Neighbours on Wednesday gathered at a mosque in tambon Bo-ngo in support of the relatives of the three slain men, whose bodies were taken there for religious rites and burial.

Haphisee Mada-o, 24, Budeeman Malee, 26; and Manasee Sama-ae, 27, all natives of Ra-ngae district, were shot dead by security forces on Tawae mountain in Ra-ngae district on Monday.

Fourth Army Region commander Pornsak Poolsawat, also director of Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4, on Tuesday expressed regret over the deaths of the three civilians.

Lt Gen Pornsak said an initial investigation found they were killed by mistake by security forces following an earlier clash with armed insurgents.

He had ordered a fact-finding inquiry and promised to ensure justice for all involved, Thai media reported.

Relatives said the bodies arrived home around 6pm on Tuesday, after the families had been waiting for 37 hours. All three were buried in the same grave.

One relative told the Bangkok Post, “No official from any agency came to our village to ask about our suffering over what happened. We felt that they acted as if we were not Thai people.

"We are calling on a lawyer volunteer group to help us file a complaint against the soldiers involved in the fatal shooting. We have no legal knowledge.’’

Residents flock to a local mosque in Ra-ngae district of Narathiwat to attend religious rites for the three men slain by soldiers on Monday . (Photo by Abdullah Benjakat)



