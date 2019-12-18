Drought drains rivers in central region

An irrigation canal in Chai Nat province is affected by drought that hit the central region. (Photo by Chudet Seehawong)

Severe drought has hit the central region provinces of Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, where river levels are dropping and riverbanks are in danger of collapsing.

Krisada Sripermpan, director of Irrigation office region 12, alerted governors of the provinces that water supplies will be reduced because major dams upstream will release less water.

His office had to reduce the discharge volume so as to maintain the minimum water level at Bhumibol Dam in Tak province, Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit and Khwae Noi Dam in Phitsanulok, he said.

As a result, water levels in the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries will drop, which may lead to the collapse of river banks.

The impact of severe drought is already being felt along the Ping River in Nakhon Sawan province. A 10-kilometre section in Kao Lieo district's tambon Khao Din has dried up, disrupting boat services and causing panic among farmers who rely on river water to irrigate their farms.