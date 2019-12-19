Section
Rocker 'Toon' starts new run, raising funds for northern hospitals
Thailand
General

Rocker 'Toon' starts new run, raising funds for northern hospitals

published : 19 Dec 2019 at 15:18

writer: Boonnum Kerdkaew

Artiwara
Artiwara "Toon" Kongmalai receives donations on the first day of his latest charity run, from Uttaradit to Chiang Mai, on Thursday. (Photo by Boonmum Kerdkaew)

UTTARADIT: Bodyslam singer Artiwara "Toon" Kongmalai was back on the road on Thursday, beginning another charity run that drew 10 million baht on donations to help hospitals in the northern region on the first day.

His 300-kilometre campaign started in Uttaradit municipality. The rocker and his friends will lead runners through Phrae, Lampang and Lamphun provinces before reaching the finish line at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium on Sunday. (continues below)

Thousands of runners joined him in the first leg on Thursday morning, with donations from residents of  Uttaradit reaching 10 million baht even before the starting gun.

Toon said he was overwhelmed by the response. The money would go to improve medical equipment at seven hospitals in the northern region. He repeated his message, promoting exercise as the best means to prevent illness.

His last run was in the southern region in October, raising 26 million baht for seven hospitals. 

