Army chief claims 'proxy crisis'

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong makes a point during a fitness test at the Command and General Staff College in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The country is facing a "proxy crisis" created by a mastermind who cannot directly confront the government, army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong claimed on Friday.

Asked to comment on the political situation and organisation of protest rallies, Gen Apirat said, "It is a proxy crisis. It is not a proxy war. If it is a war, there will be destruction".

"A proxy crisis is a crisis where the mastermind does not come out for a direct fight against the government, or cannot do so. So, proxies are created. Read about proxy war and proxy crisis to find what they are, and if they describe the present political situation in Thailand," the army chief said.

He declined to name a person, to back up his remark. People should think it out for themselves, Gen Apirat said.

There were also proxies in the situation in the southern border provinces, he said.