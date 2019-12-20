Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Army chief claims 'proxy crisis'
Thailand
General

Army chief claims 'proxy crisis'

published : 20 Dec 2019 at 11:07

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong makes a point during a fitness test at the Command and General Staff College in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong makes a point during a fitness test at the Command and General Staff College in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The country is facing a "proxy crisis" created by a mastermind who cannot directly confront the government, army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong claimed on Friday.

Asked to comment on the political situation and organisation of protest rallies, Gen Apirat said, "It is a proxy crisis. It is not a proxy war. If it is a war, there will be destruction".

"A proxy crisis is a crisis where the mastermind does not come out for a direct fight against the government, or cannot do so. So, proxies are created. Read about proxy war and proxy crisis to find what they are, and if they describe the present political situation in Thailand," the army chief said.

He declined to name a person, to back up his remark. People should think it out for themselves, Gen Apirat said.

There were also proxies in the situation in the southern border provinces, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (15)
MOST RECENT
World

Xi revels in patriotic Macau, as Hong Kong simmers

MACAU: As Macau celebrated 20 years since the former Portuguese colony was returned to China on Friday, President Xi Jinping praised the pliant gambling hub for its patriotism, a stark contrast to protest-ravaged Hong Kong.

11:46
Thailand

Army chief claims 'proxy crisis'

The country is facing a "proxy crisis" created by a mastermind who cannot directly confront the government, army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong claimed on Friday.

11:07
World

In Brazil's pampas, a Triassic Park once flourished

SãO JOãO DO POLêSINE, Brazil: Millions of years before the arrival of the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex, another fearsome dinosaur - the Gnathovorax - roamed what is now southern Brazil, ripping apart its prey with sharp teeth.

10:46