Training offered to returning illegal workers

Workers must return from South Korea before July 1 or face fines and blacklisting

There are at least eight Thai massage shops in the Gangnam district of Seoul. Massage is one of the common jobs that illegal Thai workers take up in South Korea. (Post File Photo)

The Ministry of Labour will provide job training for illegal workers who return from South Korea to Thailand until next June, according to Thawat Benjathikul, director-general of Department of Skill Development.

Thousands of illegal workers who overstayed their travel visas to work illegally in South Korea are scheduled to return to Thailand without being penalised or blacklisted after being granted amnesty by the Seoul government.

However, from July 1 next year, Thais found working illegally will be subject to steep fines and a 10-year ban from reentering the country.

Mr Thawat said a variety of training courses are being offered, including classes in massage, cooking and construction work.

The programme is being jointly run by the Institute for Skill Development and Office of Skill Development and will provide training in 76 provinces.