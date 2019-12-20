Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Training offered to returning illegal workers
Thailand
General

Training offered to returning illegal workers

Workers must return from South Korea before July 1 or face fines and blacklisting

published : 20 Dec 2019 at 21:03

writer: Post Reporters

There are at least eight Thai massage shops in the Gangnam district of Seoul. Massage is one of the common jobs that illegal Thai workers take up in South Korea. (Post File Photo)
There are at least eight Thai massage shops in the Gangnam district of Seoul. Massage is one of the common jobs that illegal Thai workers take up in South Korea. (Post File Photo)

The Ministry of Labour will provide job training for illegal workers who return from South Korea to Thailand until next June, according to Thawat Benjathikul, director-general of Department of Skill Development.

Thousands of illegal workers who overstayed their travel visas to work illegally in South Korea are scheduled to return to Thailand without being penalised or blacklisted after being granted amnesty by the Seoul government. 

However, from July 1 next year, Thais found working illegally will be subject to steep fines and a 10-year ban from reentering the country.

Mr Thawat said a variety of training courses are being offered, including classes in massage, cooking and construction work.

The programme is being jointly run by the Institute for Skill Development and Office of Skill Development and will provide training in 76 provinces.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Training offered to returning illegal workers

The Ministry of Labour will provide job training for illegal workers who return from South Korea to Thailand until next June, according to Thawat Benjathikul, director-general of Department of Skill Development.

21:03
Thailand

Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics

Health experts have urged people to reduce their use of antibiotics amid an alarming rise in infections that are resistant to the drugs.

20:55
Thailand

Consumer groups seek to halt tollway fee hike

Consumer advocacy groups on Friday asked the Administrative Court to suspend the increase in Don Muang Tollway toll rates planned from Sunday.

20:39