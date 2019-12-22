Teen faces assault charge

A high school senior who stabbed a fellow student in the neck with a piece of broken glass will be summoned to acknowledge the charge against him, according to the Royal Thai Police.

Deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said on Sunday the student faces one charge of causing bodily harm to others, which is a violation of Section 295 of the Criminal Code.

"Offenders face jail terms of up to two years and/or a fine not exceeding 40,000 baht," he said on Sunday.

Pol Col Kissana said the decision to summon the student was taken after the 18-year-old victim filed a complaint with Pathum Thani police, asking them to take legal action against his attacker.

In his report, the victim claimed to have been attacked by the assailant, who used a piece of broken glass to hit him in the neck. He was then taken to Pathum Thani Hospital for treatments, after which he went to the police to lodge a complaint.

The incident took place at a school in Pathum Thani's Muang district on Friday. According to media reports, the assailant — a Mathayom 6 student — was suspended from school for two weeks following the incident.

The case only came to light after another student from the same school went on Twitter and started a hashtag #aWell-knownSchoolinPathum to vent her frustration over the school executives' orders to not mention the incident to other people outside the school.

The Twitter user, who claims to be a student at the school, wrote that the assailant has "a habit of flirting" with female students at school. According to her, the victim was talking to a girl at lunch break when he was suddenly stabbed in the neck by his assailant.