Hotel cook vomits blood, dies after boozy party

Rescue workers and police in the room where Thaworn Niso, 47, was found dead in Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan, on Sunday evening. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A hotel cook was found dead in his blood-stained room in Bang Sao Thong district after drinking heavily the night before at his employer's New Year party.

Thaworn Niso, 47, was found dead in the bathroom of his fifth-floor room at Baan Eua-Arthon residence in Moo 5 village of tambon Srisa Jarakhay about 5.30pm on Sunday. He had vomited blood all over the floor, and in his bedroom, police said

His colleagues broke into the room after Thaworn failed to turn up for work on Sunday and did not answer their calls.

Withawat Lorkhunkrai, 36, said they worked at a hotel owned by King Power Group and had a New Year party on Saturday. Thaworn, who specialised in Japanese food, drank a lot of alcohol at the party and they had to carry him back to his room about 11pm.

Mr Withawat said Thaworn had previously complained about a pain in the right side of his abdomen, but refused to see a doctor.

Police said there were no signs indicating that Thaworn had been attacked.