Thailand
General

Songkran festival set to make world heritage splash

published : 23 Dec 2019 at 17:21

writer: Post Reporters

The Songkran Water Festival is gunning for a place on Unesco's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The traditional and often raucous traditional New Year celebrations have been put forward as a candidate by the Ministry of Culture.

The ministry's Committee of Promotion and Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage will seek cabinet approval by February next year, and file the proposal to Unesco's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in March, said the culture minister.

Meanwhile, fiery tom yam kung soup will be nominated by the ministry as tangible cultural heritage.

Unesco is expected to announce its decisions on both nominations by 2022.

At its recent meeting in Bogotá, Colombia from December 9-14, the international committee approved Nuad Thai, traditional Thai massage, for inclusion on the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. 

Nora, a traditional dance drama from the South, is pending Unesco's approval for inclusion in 2021.

