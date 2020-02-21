Indebted car salesman, family found dead

Police at the house in Muang district of Phitsanulok where five members of the one family were found dead in a bedroom on Friday. (Photo by Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A deeply in debt used-car salesman and his family, and their pet dogs, were found dead inside a house in Muang district on Friday. A warm charcoal stove was also found in the room.

Police were called to the house in tambon Chom Thong in Muang district after relatives found the bodies around noon on Friday, said Pol Capt Noppadol Mai-ngam, a duty officer at Muang police station.

There were five dead people in a bedroom in the house, and six dogs. A still-warm charcoal stove was found inside the room.

They were identified as Kanthaphon Paenwong, the operator of Kanthaphon Auto car tent, his mother Sunisa Paenwong, his elder sister Suthiporn Paenwpong, and his wife Yodkhwan Paenwong and their 13-year-old son Rachatha.

Two notes, dated Feb 12 and 16, were found in a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims.

Police said the notes were about money the family had to pay to someone to remain in business. They had tried everything they could, but to no avail. They were at a deadlock.

Kanthapong reportedly had a debt of over 10 million baht.

A source said it appeared the five people took tranquillizer pills. Someone had also placed a lighted charcoal stove inside the bedroom.

A relative, Pichart Amornrungrassamee, told police he had been in contact with the family around 11pm on Wednesday. Since then he had been unable to raise them.

They became worried and on Friday he and other relatives went to the house, and found the door was locked. He asked his nephew to climb in through a window and open the door.

Inside, all the rooms were open, except one bedroom. That door was locked .

Mr Pichart said they forced open the door and found the family, and their dogs, dead inside.