Most people under economic pressure: Poll

A majority of people say they are now under economic pressure, particularly from the high cost of living, high prices of goods and an inability to meet daily expenses, according to the result of a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted on Feb 18-22 on 1,161 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on their causes of stress under the current political, economic and social conditions.

Regarding the economy, 63.97% cited the high cost of living, high prices of goods and inadequate income to meet high expenses; 30.73% the economic slump and stagnant trade and investment; and 26.82% the closing of businesses and unemployment.

On their concerns over politics, 48.11% cited the government's slow speed in administering the country, 31.82% political division and 25.38% corruption.

On security of life and property, 63.35% said they were concerned about violence, 29.19% road accidents and 18.63% people carrying weapons in public.

Regarding health, 60.80% said they were concerned about PM2.5 toxic dust; 50.62% the Covid-19 virus and 19.14% medical expenses, entitlements and welfare.

Asked about their concerns on other issues, 44.64% cited traffic congestion, 30.36% law enforcementand, 26.79% lack of morality and ethics in society.