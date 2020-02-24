Head-on train collision injures at least 30 in Ratchaburi

Two trains collided at Pak Tho station in Ratchaburi, injuring at least 30 people. (Photo from @fm91trafficpro Twitter account)

At least 30 people were injured as two trains collided head-on at Pak Tho station in Ratchaburi on Monday.

Traffic Police radio and Jor Sor 100 radio reported the crash between express train No. 37/45 bound for Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat and Padang Besar in Songkhla, and freight train No. 722 from Hat Yai to Bang Sue.

INN reported that station staff could not switch the tracks in time for one of the trains to pass on the main track while another was waiting on another track.

The accident took place around 6.30pm.

At least 30 people were injured, they said.

The southern line is temporarily closed.