Kuwait suspends flights to and from Thailand over coronavirus fears
Thailand
General

Flights to and from South Korea, Italy banned

published : 25 Feb 2020 at 06:43

writer: Reuters

Kuwaiti women wear protective masks at the Mubarakiya Market in Kuwait City on Monday. (AFP photo)
CAIRO: Kuwait's civil aviation authority announced on Monday it had suspended all its flights to and from Thailand, South Korea and Italy after reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in the countries, state news agency KUNA reported, saying this came in accordance with the Kuwaiti Health Ministry instructions.

Earlier, Kuwait had suspended all its flights to and from Iraq over fears about the coronavirus.

The total number of people infected in Kuwait has reached five, while South Korea reported 763 cases, and seven people have died and more than 220 have come down with the virus in Italy.

