Hapless British sailor rescued by navy
Thailand
General

Hapless British sailor rescued by navy

published : 25 Feb 2020 at 11:59

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

The sailboat Pollen Path alongside a patrol boat at the naval operations centre in Phuket on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: A British mariner and his sailboat had to be towed to shore after the boat's engine broke down off Phuket, leaving him drifting at sea for three days before being rescued.

The operations centre of the 3rd Naval Area received a request from the cargo ship Miclyn Endurance on Monday afternoon to help a sailboat, the Pollen Path, found helplessly adrift at sea about 40 nautical miles from Phuket.

VAdm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, the area commander, said a navy patrol boat, Tor 232, left about  7.30pm, to assist the stranded boat.

The patrol boat met the cargo ship about 10.30pm and was directed to the sailboat, locating it about 10.50pm.

The Tor 232 towed the Pollen Path to shore, arriving at the pier of the naval operations centre in Phuket at 9.30am on Tuesday.

The sailboat's owner, Michael Turner, 55, said he was off Phuket when his boat developed engine trouble and had been adrift for three days before meeting the cargo ship and asking for help.

Mr Turner said he would see a friend at Chalong Bay about getting the boat engine repaired, and extend his visa at Phuket immigration office. He would later resume his sea journey.


