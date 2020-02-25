Manhunt for fugitive ex-cop-turned-thief

House burglar Pawaret Wongsuwan, 45, was caught and beaten by furious homeowners in San Pa Tong district, Chiang Mai province. Police took him to hospital for treatment, but he slipped his handcuffs and fled on Monday morning. (Photo: Nong Tong Rat-uthit Samakkhi rescue team Facebook page)

CHIANG MAI: A former cop who turned to burglary and was caught and beaten by homeowners was on the run after unlocking his handcuffs and fleeing the hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

Pawaret Wongsuwan, 45, took off from San Pa Tong Hospital about 4am on Monday and was believed to have gone to ground somewhere in the province.

Parawet, a former policeman, was caught by irate residents after he broke into a house in tambon Nam Boluang of San Pa Tong district. They beat him up before handing him over to police, and he was taken to the hospital on Sunday so his injuries could be treated.

He picked the cuffs shackling him to the bed and fled the hospital about 4am on Monday.

The suspect served as a police officer in Chiang Mai province from 1996. He ran an illegal football betting and underground lottery service to earn extra money.

However, some customers were slow to pay their gambling debts.

In 2002, he had violently seized valuables from one debtor inside a shopping mall in Chiang Mai. The debtor filed a complaint against him. He faced a police probe and was dismissed from the force.

After that, he shifted to theft and home break-ins and has been in jail several times, according to Thai media.

The police search for the fugitive was continuing.

