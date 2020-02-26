Two Chinese arrested in Mae Sot for illegal entry

Two Chinese, a man and a woman, centre, at a tambon health station in Tak's Mae Sot district for an initial screening for coronavirus after they were arrested for illegal entry on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Two Chinese nationals, a man and a woman, were arrested for illegal entry in Mae Sot district by an army patrol from the 412th Infantry Company of the 4th Infantry Task Force on Wednesday morning, police said.

The man, Hu Zhongyu, and the woman, Deng Hurong, were found sitting in a shelter on the bank of the Moei river near the Tha Sai border crossing at Ban Wang Kaew in tambon Mae Pa.

The two said they travelled across the Moei river to Mae Sot from Ban Kok Ko - a community in a "new city" investment project in Kayin State's Myawaddy township by a local Border Guard Force and a Chinese conglomerate - where a large number of Chinese people have been resettled.

They said that after shopping in Mae Sot, they hired a taxi to take them to the Tha Sai border crossing, waiting to take a boat to the Myanmar side of the river.

The two were taken to the immigration office in Mae Sot for questioning.

They were to undergo a screening for coronavirus at Mae Sot Hospital before going through legal proceedings, pending repatriation.