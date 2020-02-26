'Wanted' man killed in gunfight with police

The man shot several times during a gunfight with police in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Wednesday morning is taken to an ambulance before being rushed to a hospital, where he died. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man wanted under three warrants for theft was killed in a gunfight with police in Muang district on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the man as Pongsak Jessadarom, 30, of Nakhon Si Thammarat's Muang district.

Early on Wednesday, police were informed by residents in tambon Tha Wang that two thieves were trying to break into a house.

A police motorcycle patrol soon arrived at the spot. On seeing the police, the two men opened fire at them with handguns before fleeing, according to police.

The patrolmen chased the men into Soi Mahannop in Palong community.

One of the two burglars ran into a house and tried to hold a student hostage, but the boy was able to free himself and ran away, police said.

The man, later identified as Pongsak, opened fire at the police and a gunfight ensued. He was shot several times before being arrested. He had a short shotgun and a 9mm pistol.

Pongsak was rushed by ambulance to Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other burglar fled, and was still at large.

Pongsak was wanted under three arrest warrants for theft, police said.



