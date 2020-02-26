Section
Eight caught selling firearms online
Thailand
General

published : 26 Feb 2020 at 15:19

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Senior police with firearms, ammunition and gun parts seized during raids on several locations in Bangkok and the arrest of eight people involved in selling guns online. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Police have arrested six men and two women in Bangkok for selling firearms online, and seized seven guns, ammunition and gun parts.

Initially, Pairoh Chanchom, was taken into custory on charges of colluding in selling firearms without permission. The man had sold weapons online, Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong Pongpetra, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The extended investigation led to raids on several premises and the arrest of seven accomplices. 

Also arrested were Thaweephan Jit-aree, 34, Saksid Kerdmanee, 28, Suriyan Yodsaen, 38, Kamphon Wongsriphuek, 24, and Raen Senaphan, 28; and two women, Intheera Thananwarawong, 43 and Uraiwan Krodsui, 57.

Police seized seven firearms, 221 rounds of ammunition and 38 gun parts. 

They were charged with colluding in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and illegal sale of firearms.

Pol Maj Gen Samran Nuanma, chief of Patrol and Special Operations Division 191, said people should call the 191 hotline if they had information about unlawful activities on social media.

Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong Pongpetra, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, examines one of the seized guns during the media  briefing on Wednesday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)


