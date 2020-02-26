Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Fishing boat sinks, crewman missing
Thailand
General

Fishing boat sinks, crewman missing

published : 26 Feb 2020 at 16:21

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

A map shows the spot in the sea 2.9 kilometres north of Rachanoi island off Phuket where a fishing boat sank on Wednesday, and one crewman was missing. (Photo supplied)
A map shows the spot in the sea 2.9 kilometres north of Rachanoi island off Phuket where a fishing boat sank on Wednesday, and one crewman was missing. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: A fishing boat with seven crew was reported to have sunk in the sea south of Phuket after on Wednesday and one crewman was missing.

The Jor Kongwattana 54 was reported to have gone down about 11.50am, 2.9 kilometres north of Racha Noi island, VAdm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, commander of the 3rd Naval Area, said. 

Six of the crew had been rescued by another fishing boat, the Cho Namcharoenchai 6. The seventh crew member, a Myanmar national, was missing.

A navy patrol boat, Tor 113, had been ordered to the spot to collect the six rescued crewmen and search for the missing man.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Waiting...

The politician who exposed funding of alleged secret military cyber operations against peace activists in the South says he's still waiting for a clear answer from the prime minister.

17:55
World

Harry back in UK as exit from royal life looms

EDINBURGH: Prince Harry was back in Britain on Wednesday for the first of a final round of public appearances before he and his wife Meghan step back from their royal duties.

17:45
Thailand

Virus shutters 2,500-student school

Phraharuthai Donmuang School with 2,500 students in Don Muang district has been closed for 14 days after a pupil found to be among the three new Covid-19 cases attended classes there since Monday.

17:37