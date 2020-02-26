Fishing boat sinks, crewman missing

A map shows the spot in the sea 2.9 kilometres north of Rachanoi island off Phuket where a fishing boat sank on Wednesday, and one crewman was missing. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: A fishing boat with seven crew was reported to have sunk in the sea south of Phuket after on Wednesday and one crewman was missing.

The Jor Kongwattana 54 was reported to have gone down about 11.50am, 2.9 kilometres north of Racha Noi island, VAdm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, commander of the 3rd Naval Area, said.

Six of the crew had been rescued by another fishing boat, the Cho Namcharoenchai 6. The seventh crew member, a Myanmar national, was missing.

A navy patrol boat, Tor 113, had been ordered to the spot to collect the six rescued crewmen and search for the missing man.