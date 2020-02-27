Soldiers sharpen cyber warfare skills

Naval officers train on a beach at the Prince of Chumphon Camp in Sattahip, Chon Buri.(Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thai soldiers are sharpening their cyber warfare skills for the first time as part of the ongoing Thai-US Cobra Gold military exercise to brace for cyber attacks.

The five-day internet-based drill aims to equip participants with online weapons to deal with "general attacks which do not relate to internal cyber threats in Thailand," Lt Col Jason Silves, the commander of the Washington Air National Guard's 194th Communications Flight said on Wednesday.

A total of 144 personnel from the US, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea as well as the Japan Defence Forces will be divided in teams to fight in what they call "Cyber Warfare FTX" which will draw them to a battle field, run on US computer servers.

This drill is being held at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok.

Once they finish, they will know how to detect 21 types of cyber attacks.

"It is a lesson that will also build a stronger relationship," Lt Col Silves said, stressing cyber warfare is important for allies in the armed forces to build security across the Pacific.

"We have to learn how we can work together in the future to deal with all bad guys."

The 2020 Cobra Gold, which is mainly being held in Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Rayong and Chon Buri provinces, started on Tuesday and will run until March 6.