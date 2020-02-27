Crooner Suthep Wongkamhaeng dies at 86

Suthep Wongkamhaeng.

National artist crooner Suthep Wongkamhaeng died at his residence in Watthana district on Thursday morning, aged 86.

Media reported that Suthep was found dead at his house on Soi Pridi Phanomyong 42 at 6am. His death was sudden and unexpected. He dined with friends on Wednesday. He later he vomited and went to sleep.

Police were investigating his death.

The legendary singer had a velvety, charming and bewitching voice and many songs he sang are now timeless classic hits. He recorded about 5,000 songs and won countless prestigious awards and honorary certificates.

Suthep was born in Sung Noen district in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on May 12, 1934. He was declared a national artist in the field of singing in 1990.

His outstanding voice was acknowledged during his schooling, and he was appointed to sing the national anthem at the morning assembly.

Later he moved to live with a relative in Bangkok. A famous song writer was his neighbour and introduced him to the singing business. He prospered and never looked back.

Suthep was also involved in politics and was elected several times to the House of Representatives.