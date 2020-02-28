Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Long list of charges wait for Banyin
Thailand
General

Long list of charges wait for Banyin

published : 28 Feb 2020 at 09:41

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Deputy commerce minister Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn
Deputy commerce minister Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn

Unofficial DNA test results show the human skull fragments found in a deserted area in Nakhon Sawan and bloodstains in a vehicle belonged to the older brother of a senior judge, a source in the police team investigating the case said on Thursday.

If the official DNA results, expected next week, are the same, former deputy commerce minister Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn, key suspect in the case, will be charged with premeditated murder, illegal detention, concealing a corpse and fatal abduction. Pol Lt Col Banyin is believed to have masterminded the kidnapping and subsequent killing of Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet.

Wirachai was the older brother of Bangkok South Criminal Court judge Phanida Sakuntaprasoet, who is hearing a case in which Pol Lt Col Banyin is accused of forging documents to transfer 300 million baht worth of shares owned by his friend, businessman Chuwong Sae Tang. Chuwong was killed in a 2015 road accident, in a car driven by Pol Lt Col Banyin, who is also being tried for murder.

Security camera footage showed Wirachai, 70, being pushed into a car by four men outside a court on Feb 4. He was later allegedly killed, his body burned and remains dumped into the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan.

Meanwhile, the police source also said the Toyota sedan seized for inspection was regularly used by Pol Lt Col Banyin. A maid at the ex-minister's home also said the SIM cards used by the suspects were the same as those she had bought for Pol Lt Col Banyin's wife.

Separately, Court of Justice secretary-general Sarawut Benjakul said the Chuwong case has been taken away from Judge Panida to ensure the verdict is unbiased.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Auto

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 S: Thai prices and specs

Orders are now being taken for AMG’s latest pocket rockets in either 306hp or 421hp form.

11:00
World

HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested for 'illegal assembly'

HONG KONG: Publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists were arrested by police on Friday on charges of illegal assembly, local media reported.

10:51
World

Tokyo Disneyland closes on virus concerns

TOKYO: Tokyo Disneyland will be closed starting from Saturday through to March 15 amid an outbreak of coronavirus infections in Japan, operator Oriental Land Co Ltd said on Friday.

10:15