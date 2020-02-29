Warrants out for murder of Chinese stuffed in suitcase

A black suitcase containing the body of a 30-year-old Chinese man is found floating in the Ping River in Muang district of Kamphaeng Phet on Tuesday. (Screenshot from ข่าวช่องวัน)

Arrest warrants have been issued for four Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in the murder of another Chinese whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the Ping River in Kamphaeng Phet province.

Pol Maj Gen Raweephan Amornmuneephong, chief of Kamphaeng Phet police, said on Saturday that police investigators have sought approval from the Kamphaeng Phet provincial court to issue warrants for the arrest of four Chinese men for colluding in a murder, illegal detention and concealment of a body.

The suspects were Xiao Xiang Yu, Hu Zheng Xiong, Fan Gang Gang and Qin Miao, said Pol Maj Gen Raweephan.

Police were hunting the suspects who was believed to be in hiding in a neighbouring country.

The police’s move came after the body of a Chinese man, with arms and legs bound, was found stuffed in a black suitcase floating in the Ping River in Muang district of this central province on Tuesday. Local residents who discovered the body immediately alerted police.

A police investigation found that the body belonged to Wang Jun, 30, a Chinese national. He arrived in Thailand with a group of Chinese nationals on Feb 12, Thai media reported.

Police began the investigation and found the four suspects might have been involved in the murder of their compatriot.

Police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said on Saturday the investigators have also coordinated with the Chinese embassy to notify relatives of the dead man, said Pol Col Krissana.

On Friday, the investigation team went to Mae Sot district of Tak after a Chinese national hired by the suspects to drive a van gave them information. The man said while he was taking the suspects from Pattaya to Mae Sot, some baggage were dumped along the route in Ayutthaya, Kamphaeng Phet and Mae Sot.

The officers later found two pieces of the baggage — red and white — left along a road about 500 metres from Huay Ya-u checkpoint in Tak.

The red bag contained clothes, women’s underwear, a pair of black shoes, a battery charger, Thai and Chinese banknotes and other belongings.

The investigators believed the baggage belonged to a Chinese woman, 25, who went missing with Wang before his body was found in the Ping River.

On Saturday, police and divers searched the Ping River for more clues about the missing woman.

Thai media reported that on the same day relatives of the dead man gave statements to Kamphaeng Phet police. They also contacted officials to take the body for a cremation before bringing back the remains to China.