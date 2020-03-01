Section
1 killed, 6 injured in pile-up
Thailand
General

published : 1 Mar 2020 at 15:03

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

One of the nine vehicles is damaged in an accident in Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Saturday that kills a man and injurs six other people. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man was killed and six other people injured in a pile-up involving an 18-wheel articulated lorry and eight other vehicles in Thung Song district on Saturday evening.

Pol Capt Luesak Anusilp, a duty officer at Kapang police station, said the accident took place while many vehicles were stopped at a red light at an intersection in tambon Kapang.

The 18-wheel lorry rammed into a row of eight vehicles in front of it, damaging all of them. One of them, an Isuzu pick-up, was completely crushed. The driver, Chaiwut Ponrit, 61, was seriously injured. He died later at Rassada Hospital in Trang province.

Six other people - a boy, three women and two men - were injured and admitted to hospital. 

An investigation was underway to establish the cause of the accident.

