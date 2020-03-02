Phu Kradueng firebreaks to minimise bushfire damage

LOEI: Authorities are building firebreaks in Phu Kradueng National Park in a bid to prevent widespread fire damage in the future, after a recent bushfire destroyed about 3,400 rai of forest in the nature reserve.

The move was announced by Natural Resources and Environment Minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, as he inspected the bushfire damage in the park. The blaze was first reported on Feb 16 and raged for 18 hours before it was brought under control by firefighters.

Mr Varawut said yesterday the damaged forest is beginning to recover, with many new young pine trees seen sprouting up from the ashes.

"It is good to see that much of the forest has begun to recover, though we must still wait for the first rain of the monsoon season to fully revitalise Phu Kradueng," he said.

The minister said that since the country has been parched by a severe drought, Phu Kradueng will be closed from the public two months early -- from April to September -- to give the park more time to recover.

Phu Kradueng park authorities had warned of a high risk of more fires due to the persistent dry conditions.

Sombat Pimprasit, Phu Kradueng National Park chief, said the fire destroyed some 3,400 rai of pine forest and prarie grasslands in the park, which covers an area of about 44,325 rai.

Park authorities suspect the fire was deliberately set, pointing their fingers at local residents who they claim may have set fire to the area to collect wild animals and plants.

According to an initial investigation, the fire began at the foot of a hill and rapidly spread up the mountain -- fuelled by pine sap and fanned by strong winds.