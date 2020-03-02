Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand reports 1 new case of coronavirus, total now 43: health official
Thailand
General

Thailand reports 1 new case of coronavirus, total now 43: health official

published : 2 Mar 2020 at 11:37

writer: Agencies

FILE PHOTO: A local security guard wearing a protective face mask stands outside a house after family members were infected with Covid-19 coronavirus in Bangkok, on Feb 27, 2020.
FILE PHOTO: A local security guard wearing a protective face mask stands outside a house after family members were infected with Covid-19 coronavirus in Bangkok, on Feb 27, 2020. "AFP PHOTO / BANGKOK METROPOLITAN ADMINISTRATION"

Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of such cases in the country to 43 since January, a senior health official said on Monday.

The new case is a 22-year-old Thai woman who works with another Thai patient, a Thai driver for foreign tourists, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, the permanent secretary of the health ministry, said in a news conference.

So far 31 coronavirus patients have recovered and returned home and 11 are still being treated in hospitals.

Thailand recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Sunday.

- More to follow -

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Anutin: Covid drugs supply adequate for now

Thailand has adequate supplies of medicine to treat Covid-19 patients unless the outbreak becomes much worse, and it is seeking to import more drugs from China, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charvirakul said on Monday.

11:48
Thailand

Meet Thailand's secret weapon in climate change battle

Bangkok's future hangs in the balance.

11:45
World

Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labour

SYDNEY: China is transferring tens of thousands of Uighur detainees out of internment camps and into factories that supply some of the world's leading brands, an Australian think tank said Monday.

11:45