Thailand reports 1 new case of coronavirus, total now 43: health official
published : 2 Mar 2020 at 11:37
writer: Agencies
Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of such cases in the country to 43 since January, a senior health official said on Monday.
The new case is a 22-year-old Thai woman who works with another Thai patient, a Thai driver for foreign tourists, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, the permanent secretary of the health ministry, said in a news conference.
So far 31 coronavirus patients have recovered and returned home and 11 are still being treated in hospitals.
Thailand recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Sunday.
