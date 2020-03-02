Section
Taxi motorcyclists attack Grab biker
Thailand
General

published : 2 Mar 2020 at 15:55

writer: Online Reporters

A screenshot from the video of Facebook user Amittaa Phongsawat shows a taxi motorcyclist attacking a Grab motorcyclist on Sukhumvit 48 Road in Klong Toey district of Bangkok on Monday morning.
A Grab passenger has posted a video of taxi motorcyclists from a local queue attacking her motorcycle driver on Sukhumvit 48 Road in Klong Toey district on Monday.

Facebook user Amittaa Phongsawat posted a seven-second video showing three motorcyclists registered with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) attacking her app-based motorcycle service driver.

She wrote that she was going by Grab motorbike from her condominium to a gym. A local taxi motorcyclist stopped in front of them and hit her driver. She was also hit in the face. Fortunately, neither of them were knocked down, she said .

A couple of other taxi motorcyclists arrived and also assaulted the Grab driver.

She recorded the assault on her phone, and posted the video.

The woman asked Grab where the security for its users and driver partners was.

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said on his Twitter account that City Hall was aware of the incident and would question those involved and take disciplinary action on Tuesday.

