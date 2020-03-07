Good weather helps clear bushfires in Doi Inthanon

Bushfires in Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai have all been brought under control, according to park chief Kritsayam Kongsatree.

Doi Inthanon is the highest mountain in Thailand and one of the most popular tourist attractions in the country.

The park chief said that bushfires had been raging in the park since Thursday night but had now been brought under control.

However, despite them being put out rather quickly the fires had already devastated some forest areas.

"The fires have been put out but there were still some smouldering logs. Meanwhile, the pollution centre was monitoring hotspots via the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) satellite and found no pollution in burnt areas yesterday," he said.

Meanwhile, the meteorological office said that rising air and rains in the North and upper Central region will further help reduce fine particulate matter.

As the weather has improved and the wind has picked up since yesterday, pollutants have dissipated and many hotspots have cooled down, said Somkid Panyadee, Director of Chiang Mai's provincial natural resources and environment office.

He said GISTDA's satellite had shown 118 hotspots in Chiang Mai's 27 subdistricts in 13 districts, five of which were in protected forests.

However, thanks to a decent breeze and clear weather, hotspots and pollutants have declined in many northern provinces.

"Locals can expect better quality air, if the weather remains favourable," he assured.