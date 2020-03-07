Another 112 kg of 'ice' washes ashore in Trat

New finds bring total haul to 189.5kg as investigators try to trace source

Crystal methamphetamine seized on Koh Krut was contained in green-tea packages with Chinese and English lettering. (Photo taken from Trat provincial police Facebook page)

TRAT: Authorities have seized another 112 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine that washed ashore on Koh Kut, following earlier discoveries of dozens of waterproof packages containing drugs in this eastern province.

Local police are now working with narcotics suppression officers to determine where the drugs were from and which trafficking gangs were involved, said Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Nakrit, chief of the Trat provincial police.

The seized drugs were found in packages of green tea with Chinese and English lettering. They were well packed and then bundled into white plastic sacks, he said.

On Friday packs containing 71kg of crystal meth were found on Takhian beach on Koh Kut. That followed the discovery of 41kg on the southern side of the island near Ao Prao beach on Thursday evening.

Earlier, Koh Kut police and local officials seized 19 packs along Ao Takhai in tambon Koh Mak on Tuesday, after being alerted by local residents. Several more packs were seized at various locations on the island on Thursday afternoon. Including Friday’s seizure, the haul totalled 189.5kg, Thai media reported.

Trat Governor Pichian Limwangyoo said during a media briefing on Saturday that it was strange to see such large quantities of crystal meth in the province. He said he had asked several agencies to increase the frequency of patrols around Koh Kut and nearby islands.

Police display another 112 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in packs that were found washed ashore in Koh Kut district of Trat this week. (Trat provincial police Facebook page)