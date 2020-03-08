Economy is still most pressing issue: Poll

The economy is still the most important current issue, followed by the coronavirus, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was carried out on March 3-7 on 1,162 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on current issues in politics, the economy and security of life and property.

Each respondent was allowed to give more than one answer.

Asked to outline their concerns in the present situation, 78.45% of respondents pointed to economic problems, saying their income could barely keep up with the rising prices of goods, forcing them to look for extra jobs. They suggested that the government step up efforts to solve this problem.

The problem of the Covid-19 coronavirus was mentioned by 71.47% of the respondents. They suggested the government should find venues to keep high-risk people in quarantine, quickly overcome the shortage of face masks, provide assistance to hospitals in need of help and report the truth about the spread of the virus among the population.

The respondents also voiced concerns over banditry and violent crimes (64.51%), political instability (58.93%) and the slump in tourism (57.60%).