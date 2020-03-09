Local leader slain while exercising

Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae in Pattani province (photo supplied)

PATTANI: An assistant village headman was shot dead by motorcycle gunmen while exercising at a children's playground in Yarang district on Sunday, police said.

The killers struck about 5.40pm at playground in front of a football field in Ban Prawae of tambon Yarang.

Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae, was using the exercise equipment when four men arrived on two motorcycles. One of them opened fire at Chanwit with a handgun, hitting him three times in the body, killing him. The four fled after the attack.

No spent cartridges were found at the scene, suggesting that the gun used in the attack was a revolver.

Police were investigating.