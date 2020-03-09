Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Local leader slain while exercising
Thailand
General

Local leader slain while exercising

published : 9 Mar 2020 at 10:41

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae in Pattani province (photo supplied)
Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae in Pattani province (photo supplied)

PATTANI: An assistant village headman was shot dead by motorcycle gunmen while exercising at a children's playground in Yarang district on Sunday, police said.

The killers struck about 5.40pm at playground in front of a football field in Ban Prawae of tambon Yarang.

Chanwit Kaso, assistant headman of Ban Prawae, was using the exercise equipment when four men arrived on two motorcycles. One of them opened fire at Chanwit with a handgun, hitting him three times in the body, killing him. The four fled after the attack.

No spent cartridges were found at the scene, suggesting that the gun used in the attack was a revolver.

Police were investigating.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thamanat denies aide involved in massive mask-hoarding

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow admitted on Monday that his assistant had met a man who was said to be hoarding face masks, but he denied they discussed the mask trade.

12:13
World

Virus update

Coronavirus spreads to about half of world’s countries; deaths top 3,800, infections in Italy eclipse slowing rate in South Korea, markets plunge.

12:02
Thailand

Minor quake in Lampang

LAMPANG: An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded at 8.24am in Soem Ngam district of this northern province on Monday, the seismology office of the Thai Meteorological Department reported.

11:51