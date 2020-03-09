Minor quake in Lampang

A map released by the Thai Meteorological Department shows the epicentre of the 2.3-magnitude earthquake in Lampang's Soem Ngam district on Monday morning.

LAMPANG: An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded at 8.24am in Soem Ngam district of this northern province on Monday, the seismology office of the Thai Meteorological Department reported.

The epicentre of the quake was in Soem Ngam district, about one kilometre underground.

The tremor was felt by villagers in tambons Soem Khwa and Soem Sai of Soem Ngam district, and some localities in nearby Ko Kha district, where residents posted messages on the social media, exchanging information. They said the quake could be felt for 3-5 seconds, during which time windows rattled and hanging objects swung.

Disaster prevention and mitigation officials of Lampang were checking to see if there was any damage.