183kg ganja seized on Mekong bank

Slabs of dried marijuana, 183 kilogrammes in total, displayed at the border patrol police offices in Nakhon Phanom province. The marijuana was discovered by a BPP patrol on the Mekong river bank in Tha Uthen district on Sunday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Border patrol police seized 183 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana in eight fertiliser sacks left on the bank of the Mekong river in Tha Uthen district late on Sunday night.

Pol Lt Col Sompop Onsin, deputy commander of the 23rd BPP Battalion, said the sacks were found on the bank of the Mekong river in tambon Chai Buri by a BPP patrol. The sacks contained 183 bricks of dried marijuana, each weighing about 1 kg.

The sacks were believed to have been smuggled across the Mekong river and left at the spot for collection by couriers for delivery to customers.

The smuggling and distribution network was being investigated, he said.

Pol Lt Col Sompop said that during the past month more than 3 tonnes of compressed marijuana have been seized on the river bank, much of it in Tha Uthen district.

The shallow water and the many sand banks in the Mekong at this time make it easier for smugglers to deliver the drugs across the river, he added.