Supoj's ill-gotten assets returned to government

The National Anti-Corruption Commission hands over a cheque worth 17.5 million baht to the Finance Ministry at its office in Nonthaburi. Pornprom Satrabhaya

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has returned 17.5 million baht and other assets stolen by burglars from a house owned by Supoj Saplom, a former transport permanent secretary, to the Finance Ministry on Monday.

The returned sum was among some of the assets the NACC confiscated from the former transport permanent secretary during a corruption investigation almost a decade ago. Other assets were property and money in a bank account worth over 40 million baht.

In 2018, the Supreme Court handed him a 10-month prison sentence for filing a false asset declaration.

Mr Supoj was suspected of being unusually rich after his house was robbed in November 2010 while he and his family were attending the wedding of his daughter.

After the burglary, he reported to police that robbers had stolen five million baht in cash.

However, the suspects arrested for the robbery later said they saw hundreds of millions of baht in banknotes in his house on Lat Phrao Road in Bangkok and could not carry all the money with them as they made their escape.

Police recovered about 18 million baht from the suspects.