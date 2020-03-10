Quarantine dodgers reporting to authorities

A temperature screening point at Incheon International Airport in South Korea. The coronavirus outbreak in South Korea is showing signs of slowing as the rate of new daily infections falls. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Seventy-four of the 80 "ghost" workers who dodged quarantine after returning from South Korea on Saturday have reported to health officials in their respective home provinces, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said on Tuesday.

He said none were found to be infected by the coronavirus.

Mr Sathit said the remaining six must report to the authorities by Tuesday, when the three-day deadline ends, or face up to a year in prison and a fine of 200,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Control Act.

He said it was not necessary to ask police to look for them. Health officials already knew their home addresses.

The largest group of the 80 returnees were from the Northeast, 34 of them, and the rest from the North and other regions, he said.

Mr Sathit admitted there were limitations at some quarantine centres, compared to the one at the Sattahip navy base in Chon Buri. Since the Sattahip centre could not accommodate all of those returning from South Korea, it was necessary to send the rest to other centres, including the one in Buri Ram, Mr Sathit said.

He said a meeting on Tuesday would consider opening more quarantine centres - at Kamphaeng Saen in Nakhon Pathom province and in military camps.

The army and the air force may be told to make the Sattahip centre a model for their quarantine centres.