Work blacklist threat for quarantine dodgers

Thai returnees from South Korea at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Sunday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Labour Ministry has warned Thais returning from working illegally in South Korea to report for quarantine - or be blacklisted from working abroad in future.

Labour Minister Chatu Mongol Sonakul said on Wednesday that many Thais were returning from working illegally in South Korea after authorities there exempted them from legal action.

"The government is screening people returning from risk areas of the coronavirus disease 2019, including South Korea. Everyone must be strictly screened at airports. However, some Thai workers from South Korea are not cooperative," the minister said.

MR Chatu Mongol said returnees from South Korea must be quarantined at government-specified locations. Those who evade quarantine would be blacklisted and barred from going abroad to work again.

"The informal Thai workers who returned from South Korea were not prosecuted for breaking the law in South Korea. But if they do not report themselves as required, the government will not allow them to work abroad again," the minister said.

The minister did not explain how they would be stopped from going to another country and illegally working there.