Six new local infections lift Covid-19 cases to 59

An official watches a computer monitor showing a thermal scan of passengers’ body temperatures as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on March 9. (File photo)

The Public Health Ministry on Wednesday reported six new local cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection, five Thais and one Singaporean, lifting the total number of cases to 59.

Of the six new cases, two were officials working at Suvarnabhumi airport, Sophon Iamsirithavorn, director of the Department of Disease Control, said. Both were immigration officers.

One of the two men, a 21-year-old, He fell ill on March 8, developing a fever, a runny nose and a headache. Tests at two labs showed positive for Covid-19 infection, Dr Sophon said.

The second immigration officer, aged 40, was working in a different area. He had a fever and a cough on March 7 and sought treatment at a private hospital.

Both men were in contact with foreign tourists and touched objects such as luggage and passports.

The third patient was a Thai man, 25, working for a private firm. He had a fever and muscle pains on Feb 25 and later sought treatment at a private hospital. A lung X-ray showed symptoms of coronavirus infection. He was now being treated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute.

The fourth patient was a 27-year-old Thai woman who returned from South Korea. She sought treatment at a private hospital on March 8 for a fever and a runny nose. She was diagnosed with coronavirus infection and transferred to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital on March 10.

The fifth was a 40-year-old Thai man who returned from Japan on Feb 25. While in Japan he suffered a broken wrist in an accident. On returning to Thailand he sought treatment at a private hospital in Bangkok, which found he was infected with Covid-19.

The sixth patient was a Singaporean man, 36, who runs a business in Thailand. He fell ill on March 6 with a fever and muscle pains. Lab test results on March 9 showed he was positive for Covid-19. He was now being treated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute.

Dr Sophon said the six new cases brought the total number of coronavirus infections in Thailand to 59. Of these, 34 patients had been treated and discharged from hospitals. Twenty-four others remained at hospitals. One has died.