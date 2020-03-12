THAI president tenders his resignation

Thai Airways International president Sumet Damrongchaitham, centre, resigned during the board meeting on Thursday. His resignation takes effect on April 11. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thai Airways International Plc president Sumet Damrongchaitham has tendered his resignation letter, after his plans to rehabilitate the loss-ridden national flag carrier were reportedly rejected by the airline's board.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Thursday he had been informed by the THAI board that Mr Sumet had submitted his letter of resignation.

The board meeting on Thursday had not rejected Mr Sumet's resignation, which was effective from April 11, the transport minister said.

During the next month an acting THAI president would have to be appointed as there were urgent tasks awaiting -- the rehabilitation of the airline and measures to handle the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, said Mr Saksayam.

He had instructed the management to put on hold its plan to purchase new aircraft, as the outbreak of Covid-19 had caused a drop in business.

A source at THAI said Mr Sumet resigned after his proposals to solve problems affecting the airline caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus were not supported by the ministry. His proposal was sent back for revision.

His efforts to rehabilitate the loss-ridden airline had also not been backed by the board, Thai media reported.