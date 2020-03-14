Two held in gangland-style murder

Third person still sought for slaying of young man outside restaurant in Nonthaburi

Police officers form a barrier to prevent an angry crowd from attacking two murder suspects during a re-enactment of the slaying on Saturday in Nonthaburi. (Screenshot from a video clip by @policetv.tv Facebook page)

NONTHABURI: Two of the three men wanted in the gangland-style killing of a young man outside a restaurant in Muang district earlier this week have been arrested.

Therdtham “Benz” Sripathum, 32, and Nueng Buadaeng, 36, were apprehended in Chon Buri on Saturday while trying to flee, police said.

The pair were wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Nonthaburi provincial court on charges of colluding in murder, illegal possession of firewarms and carrying them in public, police said at a briefing attended by Pol Lt Gen Wisanu Prasartthong-osoth, the assistant national police chief.

The suspects were later taken for a crime re-enactment in Nonthaburi, where authorities had stepped up security to hold back a large and angry crowd.

Pattarachai Thadthiam, 27, died in a hail of bullets on Ratchaphruek Road in tambon Bang Krang around 1.30am on Thursday. He was shot inside his car by two gunmen who forcibly pulled his girlfriend from the vehicle before killing him. The gunmen then fled in a waiting black car.

The two suspects confessed to the charges, according to police. The third suspect, Chanapa Pariyakul, 30, remained at large. Police believe he is hiding in an eastern province, Thai media reported.