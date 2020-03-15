Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
South shoreline still darkened by tar balls, oil slicks
Thailand
General

South shoreline still darkened by tar balls, oil slicks

published : 15 Mar 2020 at 16:13

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

A stretch of beach in Hua Sai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat are darkened by the tar balls and oil slicks. (Photo by Nujree Raekrun)
A stretch of beach in Hua Sai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat are darkened by the tar balls and oil slicks. (Photo by Nujree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The sea and a 20-kilometre stretch of beach in Hua Sai district of this southern province are still darkened by the tar balls and oil slicks that have blanketed the area for over a month, local residents said.

On Sunday morning, following a storm, a large quantity of tar balls were seen scattered all over the beach, while the sea was still darkened by the oil slicks. The situation has prevailed for over a month without any concrete actions taken by concerned government agencies.

Local fishermen said marine life formerly seen in abundance has disappeared. Many dead fish were seen lying on the beach.

The pollution has gravely affected the eco-system.

A fisherman said he paid about 30,000 baht for a new net to catch squid, but has made almost no return on his investment. He has offered to sell it cheaply to cut his losses.

Aiyub Aziz, a fisherman of Moo 7 village in tambon Na Saton of Hua Sai dstrict, said it is still not clear where the tar balls and oil slicks were from although some officials have come to collect them for testing. Whenever there is a storm, more tar balls are washed ashore.

"We have been left in the dark," he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

Virus update

Fear grips world as nations from US to Europe, Latin America close borders, try to shield citizens from coronavirus infection; Thai cases jump by 32.

19:15
World

Singapore says Asean arrivals must self-isolate

All arrivals to Singapore from the Asean group of nations as well as Japan, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will have to self-isolate for two weeks in the city-state’s latest measure to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

19:04
Thailand

Summer storm lashes Korat villages

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Many villages in tambon Nong Ma Nao in Khong district of this northeastern province were hit by a summer storm late on Saturday night.

17:08