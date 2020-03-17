Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Mahidol, Chula cases halt classes
Thailand
General

Mahidol, Chula cases halt classes

published : 17 Mar 2020 at 07:08

writer: Post Reporters

Officials thoroughly clean a canteen in a bid to contain the new coronavirus at the Faculty of Law in Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Officials thoroughly clean a canteen in a bid to contain the new coronavirus at the Faculty of Law in Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Chulalongkorn and Mahidol universities, each with a confirmed case of Covid-19 infection, began suspending classes on Monday while Kasetsart University took the same action as a precautionary measure.

Chulalongkorn announced that a staff member at the university’s Faculty of Law was confirmed infected with Covid-19 on Sunday and was being treated at Ramathibodi Hospital.

Voraphol Malsukhum, a lecturer with the faculty, yesterday wrote a letter to confirm he had the virus and to apologise to anyone affected. He said he had not travelled abroad recently.

He said a mild sore throat last Wednesday prompted him to see a doctor, who prescribed antibiotics, but by Thursday evening he was suffering fever and fatigue. He stayed home on Friday, before a raging fever prompted a visit to a second hospital on Saturday. Finding no trace of other diseases, doctors had him take a test for Covid-19, which came back positive. A second test a Ramathibodi Hospital confirmed the infection, prompting the faculty to suspend all classes until Sunday while its buildings are sprayed with disinfectant.

Those who were in close contact with Mr Voraphol are being screened for the Covid-19 infection.

Mahidol, meanwhile, shut down its Salaya campus in Nakhon Pathom after a student there was confirmed to have contracted the deadly virus.

The shutdown will last until Friday, during which time the university will screen people who were in close contact with the infected student, who is studying at the College of Sports Science and Technology. It will also disinfect the campus.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Post offers online shopping promotion

Thailand Post will charge people sending a parcel weighing up to one kilogramme 19 baht each.

08:11
Business

SET falls flat on fresh fears

The SET continued its downward slide on fresh fears about the coronavirus and a possible recession.

07:27
Business

Travel refund dispute

Unsettled disputes between tour operators and airlines may exacerbate the tourism situation in Thailand by forcing outbound wholesalers to exit the market and more layoffs.

07:24