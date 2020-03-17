Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases

People wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 novel coronavirus wait to cross a road in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday. (AFP photo)

Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 177, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health told a news conference.

Eleven of the new cases are connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of coronavirus cases, while other cases are those that worked closely with foreigners, Dr Sukhum said.

Most of the cases in Thailand -- 70% to 80% -- are recorded in Bangkok, he said.

Thailand has recorded one coronavirus fatality and 41 patients have recovered and returned home.

- More to follow -



