Cambodian workers told not to leave Thailand amid Covid-19 fears

An empty classroom is seen after a school was closed as a precaution against coronavirus in Phnom Penh on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)

PHNOM PENH: The Cambodian embassy in Thailand has asked its migrant workers and students in the country not to leave for home during the upcoming Cambodian New Year as Covid-19 fears mount.

“For the upcoming Khmer New Year, our workers, students and vendors should cooperate with Thai authorities to prevent the Covid-19. If it is not necessary, you should not leave Thailand," the Khmer Times on Wednesday said, quoting the embassy statement.

The embassy said Cambodian migrant workers need to practice good hygiene to protect themselves from the virus infection.

Thailand confirmed 212 cases of Covid-19 infection.

There are about 2 million Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand both legal and illegal, according to the Ministry of Labour.

“If our people want to work in Thailand, you need to follow information related to protective measures and consider it thoroughly before deciding to leave,” it said.

Dy Thehoya, a programme officer of labour right Central, on Tuesday supported the embassy’s statement saying the move is to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“It is a good idea to alert our people because it [Covid-19] will spread to communities both in Thailand and Cambodia,” he added. “Cambodian migrant workers could lose their jobs if they leave for home because Thai authorities or companies will have them quarantined for 14 days when they go back.”

Thehoya said returning migrant workers should not visit a crowded venue to prevent the spread of the virus.