Laos border crossing in Phayao reopens

The Ban Huak-Khob checkpoint linking Phayao and Laos' Sayaboury province reopens on Wednesday after a one-day closure. (Photo: Saiarun Pinaduang)

PHAYAO: The Thai border checkpoint in Phu Sang district of this northern province and the Pang Mone international checkpoint at Muang Khob in Sayaboury province of Laos have reopened after being closed for only one day.

The two checkpoints - one on the Thai side and the other on the Lao side of the border - were closed on Tuesday.

Phu Sang district chief Wirun Sithiwong announced the closing of the Thai checkpoint after he was informed by the chief administrator of Muang Khob that the Pang Mone international checkpoint would be closed from Tuesday until the Covid-19 situation improved.

However, the two checkpoints reopened on Wednesday. No explanation was available, neither from Thai nor Lao officials.

Other Lao border checkpoints at Muang Paklay, Muang Ngeun and Muang Kenthao are still opened as usual.