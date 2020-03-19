Entertainment shut down in four provinces

Korat Zoo lagoon in Nakhon Ratchasima, among the places ordered to close until April 1, to help contain the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Another four provinces have ordered the closure of all entertainment venues for 14 days, as efforts continue to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Provincial governors in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chon Buri and Nonthaburi have ordered them to close for two weeks, exercising their authority as heads of the provincial disease control committee.

The closures in Chon Buri and Nonthaburi took effect on Wednesday, and continue until March 31. In Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces the orders were effective on Thursday and remain in place until April 1.

Cinemas, fitness centres, spas, massage shops and indoor playgrounds are among the places forced to close.

As are sporting arenas such as boxing stadiums, cock-fighting pits and horse-racing courses.

The closures in Chon Buri do not include Pattaya. The resort city is an autonomous area administered by the mayor.

The governor of Buri Ram earlier led the charge, ordering the province be locked down on Monday even though no infections have been reported there.

The closures came as the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections continued to rise, with a leap of 60 new cases reported on Thursday - the largest daily increase yet.

Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sanguansat said on Thursday the closures in the northern province also included weekend walking streets and open-air markets.

Nakhon Ratchasima provincial governor Wichien Chantharanothai said the zoo, a water park and swimming pools were ordered to close.

Provincial governors were empowered to decide on places to be closed for public health reasons when Covid-19 was declared a dangerous communicable disease.